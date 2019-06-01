THE POLICE — Every Breath You Take

Nein, es geht hier nicht um die romantische Liebe: Da schwört ein Mann, seine Ex-Freundin auf Schritt und Tritt zu verfolgen. »Every breath you take / Every move you make / Every bond you break / Every step you take / I’ll be watching you.« Klarer Fall für ein richterliches Kontaktverbot.



WHITNEY HOUSTON — I Will Always Love You

Liebe Hochzeitspaare auf der ganzen Welt, dieses Lied handelt nicht vom ewigen Miteinander, sondern von einer schmerzlichen Trennung: »If I should stay, I would only be in your way / So I’ll go, but I know / I’ll think of you every step of the way.«



BRUNO MARS — Marry You

»It’s a beautiful night, we’re ­looking for something dumb to do / Hey baby, I think I wanna marry you.« Wir wollen jetzt mal was ganz Dummes machen? Im Ernst?



LEONARD COHEN — Hallelujah

Ein stimmungsvolles Lied, ein weihevolles Lied. Ob aber der Text das Zeug zum Liebesschwur hat? Wenn Liebe nur lehrt, wie man jemanden erschießt, nun ja. »Maybe there’s a God above / But all I’ve ever learned from love / Was how to shoot somebody who outdrew ya.«



PERCY SLEDGE — When A Man Loves A Woman

Ja, ein Liebeslied, schon. Aber will ein Mann sich wirklich so zum Deppen machen wie der im Text? Und warum sollte die Frau das wollen? »He’d give up all his comforts / And sleep out in the rain / If she said that’s the way It ought to be.«



ROBBIE WILLIAMS — Angels

Hervorragend zum Mitgrölen geeignet, aber ganz ehrlich: »So when I’m lying in my bed / Thoughts running through my head / And I feel the love is dead / I’m loving angels instead.« Die Liebe ist tot? Oje!