Was war das bloß für ein Jahr?
Corona, die US-Wahl, große Katastrophen und kleinliche Streitereien – meistens war 2020 kein Spaß. Aber den gibt es dafür hier noch auf den letzten Metern: die Absurditäten des Jahres als Quiz mit 70 Fragen.
Fotos: ORF2; Picture Alliance/dpa/Capital Pictures; ullstein bild – AP/Stephanie Lecocq; Picture Alliance/dpa/ZSK; mauritius images/Panther Media GmbH/Alamy, imago stock&people, imago stock&people, imago images/Future Image, imago/Spöttel Picture, ddp images, Four Seasons Total Landscaping; picture alliance/Bayerischer Landtag/dpa